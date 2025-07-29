Electoral Reforms Expand PNG Parliament to 102 Open Seats

Papua New Guinea’s Parliament will increase its number of Open electorates from 96 to 102 by the 2027 national elections, following major reforms confirmed by Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai.

Among the six newly approved electorates is one for the Motu-Koita people in the National Capital District, marking a significant step toward indigenous representation. Sinai made the announcement during the Motu-Koita Assembly election count held in Port Moresby on Friday.

“The Motu-Koitabuans must have their own voice in Parliament,” said Sinai. “This is a big change that will happen, and all of us must be ready.”

The other new electorates are Baniara in Milne Bay, Baining in East New Britain, Middle Sepik in East Sepik, Mendi Central in Southern Highlands, and Anglimp in Jiwaka. These changes were part of proposals submitted by the Electoral Boundaries Commission in 2022.

Sinai, who also serves as chairman of the Commission, said preparations are underway to ensure the new boundaries are finalized before the 2027 elections. He added that the reforms are aimed at improving political representation and strengthening democracy across the country.

Meanwhile, the Motu-Koita Assembly elections were completed without any major issues. Russel Wavik was elected chairman, defeating incumbent Dadi Toka Jr. Two women and 14 ward councillors were also elected during the peaceful one-day polling.

Sinai praised the voters, candidates, and election officials for conducting the election in an orderly and transparent manner. He said the Electoral Commission remains committed to broader reforms, including improving the speed and accuracy of the counting process.

Also read