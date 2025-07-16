PM Marape Engages ExxonMobil on PNG’s Major LNG Projects

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has held key discussions with ExxonMobil executives in Houston on the progress of the country’s major liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects. The meeting centered on the Papua LNG, P’nyang, and Wildebeest gas developments.

Marape described the discussions as “substantive and forward-looking,” affirming ExxonMobil’s commitment to PNG’s resource sector. He said the sequencing of the projects was vital to ensuring continued investment, job creation, and economic growth for the country.

Prime Minister Hon. James Marape with the Exxon Mobil Corporation Chairman and CEO, Darren Woods, at the Exxon Mobil Headquarters, in Houston, Texas, USA.

During the meeting, ExxonMobil executives provided an update on the TotalEnergies-led Papua LNG project, acknowledging cost challenges but maintaining that all project partners remain committed to addressing the issues. A joint meeting with key stakeholders is expected to resolve cost concerns and finalize the investment plan.

ExxonMobil also confirmed ongoing exploration activities for the Wildebeest gas field and expressed interest in long-term collaboration with PNG. Prime Minister Marape emphasized the proposed order of development—Papua LNG, then P’nyang, followed by Wildebeest—saying this would support sustained economic momentum for PNG over the next decade.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Papua New Guineans working at ExxonMobil’s Houston office, highlighting their progress as a testament to early investments in human capital.

Marape has since traveled to Washington, D.C., to further build diplomatic and investment ties with the United States. He expressed gratitude to ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies, describing them as trusted partners in PNG’s resource development journey.

