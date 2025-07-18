PNG Flight Incident: All Safe After Air Niugini Jet Tyre Deflates on Landing

All passengers and crew on board an Air Niugini international flight into Port Moresby were reported safe yesterday morning after the aircraft experienced a tyre issue upon landing at Jacksons International Airport.

According to a statement released by Air Niugini, flight PX011 from Manila landed safely at 8:25am. Shortly after touchdown, one of the aircraft’s tyres deflated, prompting a controlled stop on the runway. Passengers and crew remained safely on board during the entire response effort.

Air Niugini confirmed that after consultation with the flight crew and engineers, the most efficient solution was to replace the tyre on the runway itself. The replacement was completed successfully and the aircraft was towed to the international terminal at approximately 10:08am.

As a result of the incident, other flights arriving and departing Port Moresby experienced temporary disruptions. Some inbound aircraft were diverted to Lae, but normal operations resumed once the runway was cleared.

“We sincerely apologize to the traveling public for any inconvenience caused whilst this situation was dealt with,” the airline said in its statement.

Air Niugini further thanked its passengers for their patience and praised the professionalism of its crew, engineers, operations team, and airport staff. The airline also acknowledged support from airport stakeholders and emergency responders.

Also read