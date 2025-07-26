Papua New Guinea’s Central Provincial Police are pursuing two Koiari leaders for allegedly leading an illegal protest that aimed to shut down water services. Chief Inspector Joseph Salle said the protest occurred on Tuesday, July 23, and was unauthorized.

The protest sparked complaints from three Lower Koiari clans — Behori, Omani, and Narime — who argued that one of the protest leaders does not represent a government-recognized landowner group. PPC Salle confirmed that police have received and registered the complaint.

PNG Police hunt for Protesting Koiari Leaders Over Alleged Unlawful Shutdown Attempt of Power and Water to Port Moresby

The individuals named are Babea Tonia, representing Rodco Limited, and Steven John of SIDCO. Salle said Rodco is not listed under NEC Decision 356/13, and its inclusion in the protest has raised legal questions.

While John is said to be covered under the NEC decision, his cooperation with Tonia, whose company is allegedly unrecognized, has drawn concern. PPC Salle said both men must come forward to respond to the complaint and clear their names.

Police have urged the public to report any information regarding the two leaders’ whereabouts, noting that the protest poses a risk to national services such as water and electricity. PPC Salle stressed the need to resolve the matter swiftly.

