Olam Commends Growth of Women’s Rugby League in PNG Through Santos Cup

Papua New Guinea’s former NRL centre Justin Olam has thrown his support behind the Santos Cup, describing it as a major boost for women’s rugby league and an essential step in advancing the sport nationally.

Attending the 2025 Santos Cup season launch at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby, Olam applauded the platform for female players, highlighting how the competition has given young women the chance to build self-belief and display their talents. The league, now entering its second season, features six teams representing regions across the country.

“It’s a bold and positive move for our women, especially the youth, to step up and compete at this level,” said Olam, whose professional rugby league journey included 117 NRL appearances and a 2020 premiership title with Melbourne Storm.

Olam, originally from Sinasina-Yonggomugl and a former Lae Tigers player, expressed optimism that more teams would join the competition in the future. He noted that public perception of women in sports had changed for the better, paving the way for greater female participation in rugby league.

He emphasized that the Santos Cup offered a much-needed national stage for elite female athletes to regularly test themselves against the best, helping prepare them for potential international careers.

“In our culture, it’s not always easy for women to be involved in sports. But this competition is changing that narrative. It’s creating opportunities for women locally and globally,” he said.

The launch event was attended by officials from the participating clubs — Goroka Lahanis, Lae Tigers, Mt Hagen Eagles, Central Dabaris, Port Moresby Vipers, and East New Britain Gurias — and marked the official beginning of what promises to be an impactful season.

Olam further praised the contributions of major partners like Santos and Digicel, saying their sponsorship was not only commendable but inspirational for future generations and potential sponsors.

“This is a big moment for the women of PNG. Their inclusion helps bring social change, combats gender-based issues, and opens the door to a brighter future for our young girls,” Olam added.

Digicel PNG senior vice-president Lorna McPherson echoed those sentiments, calling the Santos Cup a transformational chapter for the sport. She urged players to embrace their roles as pioneers of women’s rugby league in the country.

“You are the faces of hope and progress. As you represent your teams, remember that you carry the aspirations of girls from every village and town,” McPherson said.

She concluded by saying that the league reflects what is possible when women are empowered in sport, with the 2025 Santos Cup season set to run in parallel with the men’s Digicel ExxonMobil Cup, beginning this weekend.

