PNG’s Bougainville to Enforce Gold Levy Law After Speaker’s Certification

Bougainville is set to begin taxing gold production after the region’s House Speaker certified amendments to the Bougainville Mining Act, officially turning the levy proposal into law.

President Ishmael Toroama

The Bougainville Gazette reports that Speaker Simon Pentanu has certified the Bougainville Mining [Gold Production Levy Amendment] Act 2025, which will take legal effect in October. The legislation was passed earlier this month by voice vote during the House’s final session.

The amendment introduces a formal tax on gold being extracted in Bougainville, an effort by the Autonomous Bougainville Government to increase internal revenue sources and regulate the sector more effectively.

President Ishmael Toroama, who tabled the bill, explained that the proposed levy came after consultations with small-scale miners, gold traders, local authorities, and landowners.

He emphasized to the House that while the legislative changes are technical, they carry meaningful economic benefits for Bougainville and its people.

