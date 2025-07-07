K50,000 Bounty for Arrest of Sorcery Killers in PNG's Hela Province

Police in Papua New Guinea are offering a K50,000 bounty for information leading to the capture of suspects involved in a shocking sorcery-related murder in Hela Province, where a mother of six was tortured and killed.

The incident occurred in Uku village, Upper Wage, after the woman was accused by her husband’s family of using witchcraft to kill him. The husband, a teacher, had recently died, sparking the accusations. The woman was tortured for two days in front of her children before being killed.

Police Commissioner David Manning condemned the act as horrific, labeling the attackers as “animals” and saying their actions have no place in PNG. He urged the public to assist police and denounced any belief system that promotes violence in the name of sorcery.

“Such cultural excuses are no justification for murder,” he said. “We will use every resource to ensure justice is served.”

Several suspects have been identified from video footage of the incident. Manning said police are releasing their images and will reward anyone who provides actionable information.

Assistant Commissioner Joseph Tondop said the brutality of the act was evident in the footage, which showed the woman being sexually mutilated, shot, and thrown into the Wage River.

Allan Bird, a senior MP and member of the Gender Equality Committee, condemned the act as a reflection of ignorance and fear. He reminded citizens that new laws target those who incite or accuse others of sorcery and called on communities to speak out and report such crimes.

Also read



