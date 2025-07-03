Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape is on a 10-day overseas trip to the United States and United Kingdom where he will engage with energy giants and attend a high-level climate roundtable hosted by King Charles III.

The Prime Minister told journalists before boarding his flight that the visit aims to attract greater investment in Papua New Guinea’s oil, gas, and mining industries while also promoting PNG’s efforts in forest conservation and biodiversity.

His travel itinerary includes meetings with ExxonMobil executives in Houston to discuss the Papua LNG project and the future development of gas fields in Western Province. He is also expected to engage with Newmont Corporation regarding the Wafi-Golpu mine’s development contract.

PNG PM Marape on Mission Abroad: LNG Deals and Climate Talks Top Agenda [Government photo]

Marape will later travel to the United Kingdom to participate in a closed-door session on climate change, where he will highlight PNG’s commitment to environmental protection and carbon market initiatives.

He warned that the window for benefiting from fossil fuel exports is closing quickly as the global shift to renewable energy accelerates. “We need to develop our petroleum resources before they become obsolete,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso has taken on the role of Acting Prime Minister, with Marape assuring citizens that government work would continue uninterrupted.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed PNG’s call for climate finance, stating: “Our forests clean the world’s air — but if we are to keep them intact, the world must pay its fair share.”

Also read