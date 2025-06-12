The Douglas A-20 Havoc aircraft, famously known as Hell’N Pelican II, has returned to Papua New Guinea in time for its 50th Independence celebrations. The historic WWII bomber, which had long been displayed in Australia, arrived in Port Moresby this week aboard the Australian Defence Vessel Reliant.

Assigned to American pilot Second Lieutenant Charles Anderson during WWII, Hell’N Pelican II was part of the U.S. Air Force campaign in the Pacific. It crash-landed in Madang Province in 1944 after encountering severe weather. Anderson and gunner Sergeant John McKenna survived and abandoned the aircraft, which lay hidden in the jungle for over 30 years.

WWII Bomber ‘Hell’N Pelican II’ Returns to PNG as Heritage Symbol [Photo by Australian High Commission PNG]

The wreckage was discovered in 1976 and subsequently restored over nearly a decade by RAAF bases in Richmond, Wagga, and Amberley. Although handed back symbolically to PNG in 1996, the aircraft remained in Australia until its recent transfer home to the PNG National Museum and Art Gallery.

Paul Ashbey of the Australian Defence Force Heritage Fleet said the return was a powerful gesture of respect. “This plane holds deep meaning—it tells the story of sacrifice, survival, and the strong military partnership between PNG and Australia,” he said.

The aircraft is no longer flight-ready, but has been carefully reconstructed using original and 3D-printed parts. It will now be preserved and exhibited permanently in Waigani as part of PNG’s growing wartime heritage collection.

An MoU between the PNG Defence Force, National Museum, and Australian Air Force ensures joint responsibility for the aircraft's future maintenance and educational use.

With its distinct history, the Hell’N Pelican II is expected to become a key feature of the museum, connecting younger generations with PNG’s wartime past and reinforcing shared regional history.

