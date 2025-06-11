Naming of PNG Park Lookout After Macron Sparks Local Debate

A decision to name a lookout and track in Variarata National Park after French President Emmanuel Macron has sparked debate, with Hiri-Koiari MP Hon. Keith Iduhu calling for greater consultation with traditional landowners and reflection on the political implications of the gesture.

The French President made a historic visit to Papua New Guinea in 2023, which included a hike through the national park with Prime Minister James Marape and members of the French delegation. It was during this visit that the Prime Minister announced the naming of ‘Macron Lookout’ and ‘Macron Track’ in his honour.

MP Iduhu acknowledged the significance of the visit but raised concerns that no consultation had taken place with local landowners, whose cultural and historical connection to the land should have warranted their involvement in the decision-making process.

He pointed out that this tribute came at a time when France's treatment of indigenous Kanak people in New Caledonia was under international scrutiny. Following a controversial constitutional amendment passed in 2023, protests erupted in New Caledonia over fears the reforms would diminish Kanak political representation.

Iduhu questioned whether it was appropriate to honour a leader whose country has been accused of undermining the self-determination of a fellow Melanesian territory. “Is this the right message for us to be sending in our 50th year of independence?” he asked.

He reminded the government of PNG’s historic support for Melanesian independence movements and urged leaders to stand in solidarity with indigenous struggles across the region.

The MP emphasized that recognition should be reserved for those who uphold democratic values and make significant contributions, adding that such honours should never bypass the voices of the people most affected.

