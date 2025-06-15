PNG Digicel Cup Results after Round 10

The PRK Mendi Muruks are leading the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup 2025 ladder after Round 10, sitting at the top with 16 points. They have secured seven wins, one loss, and two draws, showing consistent form throughout the season. Close behind are the Lae Snax Tigers on 15 points, who not only have seven wins but also boast the best points difference of +114, highlighting their strong attacking and defensive performance so far.

At the bottom of the ladder are the WNBPG Kimbe Cutters, struggling with just 4 points after two wins and eight losses. Their points difference of -96 reflects the challenges they’ve faced in both attack and defence. The Cutters will need to lift their performance in the remaining rounds if they are to climb off the bottom of the table.

