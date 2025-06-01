SP PNG Hunters Edge Out Northern Pride 20 - 16 win in Port Moresby Thriller

The SP PNG Hunters held off a determined Northern Pride outfit to secure a narrow 20-16 victory at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby on Saturday afternoon.

The Hunters crossed the try line four times, with Elijah Roltinga leading the charge with a brace of tries in the 15th and 75th minutes. He was supported by Alex Max who touched down just before halftime, and Sanny Wabo who added another in the 63rd minute. Conversions were added by Trevor Solu in the 18th minute and Jamie Mavoko in the 65th, giving the Hunters two successful conversions from four attempts.

Northern Pride responded with three tries of their own through Esom Ioka in the 34th minute, Kenneth Fonoti in the 47th, and Nicholas Lenaz in the 71st. Seamus King-Smith slotted two of his three conversion attempts, keeping the visitors within striking distance late in the match.

The Hunters took a 10-4 lead into halftime after early pressure and strong defense limited Pride’s opportunities. Despite a second-half surge from the Queensland-based side, the home team managed to stay composed and defend their slim lead.

Discipline proved costly for Northern Pride, with Quinnlan Tupou being sin-binned in the 9th minute, reducing the visitors to 12 men early in the game and allowing the Hunters to seize momentum.

The win gives the Hunters valuable confidence heading into the next round as they continue their 2025 Hostplus Cup campaign.

