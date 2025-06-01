MiBank PNG and Agmark Collaborate to Roll Out Cashless Payments for Cocoa Farmers

MiBank has joined forces with NGIP Agmark Limited to facilitate cashless payments for cocoa farmers in Wewak, the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB), and East New Britain, according to a joint announcement by the two organizations.

The cashless initiative began in July 2024, following Agmark's decision to cease cheque payments as of June 30, 2024. Since then, the company has been using MiBank’s Agency Banking platform to disburse payments to cocoa farmers in real time.

MiBank and Agmark Collaborate to Roll Out Cashless Payments for Cocoa Farmers

MiBank’s platform reportedly improves payment processing by minimizing delays, enhancing user convenience, and strengthening payment security. The bank has also simplified the onboarding process, making it easier for farmers to open accounts and access banking services.

MiBank’s Agent Network Manager, Mr. Steven Ereman, stated that the partnership would promote savings among farmers. He noted that the cashless system had proven especially effective during the cocoa flush season in Wewak, particularly for farmers who had joined during the STREIT Project rollout.

According to NGIP Agmark Limited’s Financial Controller, Ms. Donna Waingut, the new system offers significant benefits to farmers. She said that providing fast and efficient payment solutions remains a top priority for Agmark.

Waingut also noted that farmers appreciated the ability to receive payments directly into their accounts with instant SMS notifications. She added that the company plans to extend the cashless payment service to other branches across the country.

Also read