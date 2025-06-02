In a strategic move to bolster its export economy, Papua New Guinea has delivered its first international shipment of premium green bean coffee from Morobe Province to Dubai, a milestone Prime Minister James Marape described as a “monumental breakthrough” for the country’s agriculture sector.

The inaugural airfreight export, totaling 7.3 tonnes across 121 bags, was led by local agribusiness AFIA PNG in partnership with the Morobe Provincial Government. The shipment included an initial 30 bags of specialty-grade coffee, with the remainder scheduled for follow-up dispatches.

PNG Launches First Coffee Export to Dubai, Signaling New Investment Horizon

“This marks the beginning of a scalable export model that aligns with our government’s vision to transform agriculture into a commercial growth engine,” Prime Minister Marape said during an official export ceremony in Port Moresby. “This is not just about coffee — it’s about market access, rural income, and foreign exchange.”

The coffee shipment to the UAE capital underscores Papua New Guinea’s commitment to diversifying its trade portfolio beyond traditional resource exports. It also affirms investor interest in ethically sourced, high-value commodities grown in PNG’s fertile highlands.

AFIA PNG’s success serves as a blueprint for future export-oriented agribusiness initiatives. Marape confirmed that the government plans to replicate the model in other provinces under the National Agriculture Sector Plan (NASP 2024–2033), citing opportunities in vanilla, cocoa, oil palm, rice, and fisheries.

“This is a high-impact public-private partnership that validates our export-readiness and the global competitiveness of PNG’s agricultural products,” Marape added. “We invite investors to engage with our provinces and unlock shared value.”

The Prime Minister also noted that improving airfreight and logistics infrastructure will be a priority to support continued growth in agri-exports, aiming to position PNG as a boutique supplier to premium markets worldwide.

