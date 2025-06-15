SP PNG Hunters Confirm Return of Star Hooker Judah Rimbu

The SP PNG Hunters have announced the return of star hooker Judah Rimbu for the remainder of the 2025 Hostplus Cup season. Rimbu’s comeback is expected to strengthen the Hunters’ squad as they push for a strong finish in the competition.

Rimbu, the 2024 QRL Petero Civoniceva Medal winner for best and fairest, rejoined the Hunters after a brief stint with English Super League club Castleford Tigers. His departure from Castleford was part of a mid-season restructuring undertaken by the club. The 23-year-old arrived in Port Moresby today and is expected to resume training with the team later this week.

Hunters Head Coach Paul Aiton welcomed Rimbu’s return, describing him as a player who brings energy and positivity to the group. “I am happy to have Judah back for the rest of the season. He’s a quality player, he brings energy to the club and the boys love to have him around,” Aiton said. He added that Rimbu’s presence would make a positive impact on the team’s performance.

In a statement, Rimbu expressed his eagerness to contribute to the Hunters’ campaign. “While things didn’t work out as planned in the UK, I’m determined to come back home, work hard and help the team have another successful season, hoping to build on what we did last year,” he said.

SP PNG Hunters chief executive officer Scott Barker also praised Rimbu, describing him as not only a talented player but also a person of good character. Barker noted that the club was pleased to have Rimbu back in the squad and remains committed to helping him reach his full potential.

Rimbu’s return comes at a crucial stage in the Hunters’ season, adding depth, experience and leadership as the team prepares for key Hostplus Cup fixtures in the coming weeks.





