For the first time, Papua New Guinea has developed and is training an advanced police tactical unit, KUMUL23, to counter serious criminal threats and domestic terrorism. The Police Tactical Group is currently undergoing intensive training supported by cutting-edge technology, including drones and night vision systems.

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso and Police Commissioner David Manning witnessed a live demonstration by KUMUL23 this week at a training facility. The display included rapid entry techniques, advanced use-of-force operations, and intelligence-driven tactics.

PNG’s KUMUL23 Tactical Group Boosts Law and Order Capacity [Photo by Police Mediai]

Mr Rosso praised the professionalism of KUMUL23, describing their work as critical to the Government’s law and order strategy. He said the elite unit would enhance national security by responding effectively to organised crime and those who endanger communities.

Commissioner Manning emphasised that training specifics and operational plans for KUMUL23 are classified due to national security concerns, but assured that public updates would be provided when appropriate.

According to Manning, KUMUL23 members face daily 20-kilometre marches and high-pressure tactical exercises to build trust and operational excellence. Recruitment is drawn from within the police force, especially the Special Services Division.

The Marape-Rosso Government’s backing of KUMUL23 has been essential to building modern policing capabilities in PNG.

More personnel are expected to join KUMUL23 in upcoming intakes as training continues at police facilities nationwide.

Also read