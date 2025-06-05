SP PNG Hunters Build Momentum Ahead of Redcliffe Dolphins Challenge

With momentum from last week’s win, the SP PNG Hunters are eyeing another big result as they prepare to take on the Redcliffe Dolphins in Round 12 of the QRL Hostplus Cup this Sunday in Port Moresby.

Following a narrow 20–16 victory over the Northern Pride, head coach Paul Aiton praised the team's effort but pointed to the need for improved set completions. “That’s what made the game so tight—we didn’t finish our sets well,” he said, while commending the squad’s solid defense.

Aiton described the Dolphins as a “well-coached and talented” side, stating that the Hunters are not underestimating the visitors. Preparations have been focused and intense, with a view toward tightening execution and maintaining defensive discipline.

The lineup for this weekend remains largely unchanged, with strategic adjustments such as Jordan Patt’s inclusion from the bench and Manase Kai starting up front. Promising youngster Manuel Anis is also expected to play a key role following a strong showing last round.

Gairo Voro, who has stepped in for injured five-eighth Joshua Lau, continues to receive support from the coaching staff despite a quieter game last week. Aiton said the young player has reviewed footage and is poised for improvement.

The coach said the team’s focus now is on consistency and building toward the finals, with players stepping up across the board. Depth will be crucial, and the development of younger players remains a priority.

Finally, Aiton thanked the Hunters’ home fans for their continued support, stating their presence at Santos National Football Stadium lifts the team’s energy and morale. He urged fans to show up once again for what promises to be an intense match.

Also read