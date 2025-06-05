Police in the National Capital District (NCD) are stepping up their efforts to combat a worrying increase in assaults and sexual violence against women and girls in Port Moresby.

Police Crack Down on Gender-Based Violence in PNG Capital

According to Acting NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Warrick Simatab, recent reports have revealed an alarming trend of women being targeted across various parts of the city. He described the attacks as "serious crimes" and confirmed that law enforcement is deploying strong measures to address the situation.

In response, the police command has intensified patrols in high-risk areas such as bus stops, schools, markets, and urban settlements. Family and Sexual Violence Units (FSVUs) are also on alert and ready to respond quickly to any reported incidents.

Superintendent Simatab emphasized that all women and girls deserve to feel safe, whether at home, work, or school. “Women are our mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives. We must protect them,” he said.

Community partnerships with local leaders and youth groups are also being strengthened to raise awareness and promote safer environments for females across the city.

He urged the public to report any cases of violence, stressing that community vigilance is essential. “Your report could help prevent further attacks,” he stated.

Simatab concluded with a message to parents, especially male guardians, encouraging them to educate young boys about respecting women, warning that police would act firmly against offenders.

