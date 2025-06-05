PNGRFL Confirms Two International Friendlies for PNG Orchids

The Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) has confirmed two international friendly matches for the Santos PNG Orchids as part of their build-up to the Pacific Championships and the Rugby League World Cup.

According to PNGRFL, the PNG Orchids will face the Australian Defence Force (ADF) women’s side on Sunday, June 15, at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby. The game will serve as a curtain-raiser to the PNG Hunters’ home match. A second friendly has been scheduled for June 22 in Brisbane, where the Orchids will take on the Brisbane Broncos NRL Women’s team.

Orchids head coach Tahnee Norris described the two matches as crucial for assessing the depth of the team, which features both domestic and overseas-based players. She said the games offer valuable opportunities to test the players in representative-level football and aid in their development.

Norris added that the friendlies not only support player growth but also contribute to coaching development within the national program. She emphasized the importance of the overall strategy and said she was proud to represent the PNG Orchids and PNG Rugby League.

NGRFL CEO Stanley Hondina acknowledged the existing gap between domestic and international rugby league performances. He stated that expecting players to transition directly from local competitions to the international stage presents challenges.

Hondina explained that one of Norris’s key roles last year was to identify these gaps, and the introduction of the Santos Cup had been instrumental in offering players more competitive game time. He noted that the upcoming matches are part of this continued strategy to improve player readiness.

The squad for both fixtures has already been assembled, with Norris confirming that preparations are underway. The team includes a mix of players from the Santos Cup and Australia-based athletes.





