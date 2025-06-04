The Port Moresby's Waigani National Court has set July 4 as the date for the substantive hearing of a legal review filed by Madang MP Bryan Kramer, who is contesting his dismissal from office by a leadership tribunal.

PNG’s Bryan Kramer Faces Court Over Leadership Tribunal Ruling

Presiding judge Justice Purdon Sully issued the announcement in court on Tuesday, along with new procedural directions aimed at expediting the case. One of the notable changes was the court’s order to replace the State with the Attorney General as a respondent in the matter.

In addition, the court extended the deadline for all parties to submit their legal documents to June 10, granting more preparation time. A further order was made to bypass the usual requirement of a ‘Review Book’, simplifying the legal process ahead of the hearing.

The court confirmed that Kramer’s substantive case will be heard at 9:30 am on July 4, when arguments will be presented over the tribunal’s decision to dismiss him.

Kramer was found guilty of misconduct in office and removed by a leadership tribunal, a ruling he now seeks to overturn through judicial review.

Justice Sully urged all parties to act promptly and comply with the updated directions to avoid unnecessary delays.





