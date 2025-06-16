Australia has reaffirmed its support for Papua New Guinea’s environmental sustainability efforts by backing the construction of a PGK23.6 million Resource Recovery Centre (RRC) at Roku in Central Province. The facility, the first of its kind in PNG and the Pacific, is designed to introduce world-class systems for the reuse, repurposing, and recycling of waste.

Australia Backs PGK23.6 Million Waste Recycling Project in PNG [Photo supplied]

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was witnessed by Australian High Commissioner Ewen McDonald, Deputy Prime Minister and Lae Open MP John Rosso, Deputy Secretary of the Department of National Planning & Monitoring Michael Kumung, and TWM Group CEO Michael Chan. The facility will be delivered by TWM Group in partnership with Australia’s Incentive Fund.

The project will be jointly funded on a 50/50 basis, with the Australian Government contributing through its Incentive Fund and TWM Group providing the remaining share. Once operational, the centre is expected to process up to 10,000 tonnes of waste each year, including plastics, construction and demolition debris, organics, and other recyclables.

In addition to its environmental benefits, the RRC will create 20 green jobs and offer training opportunities, particularly aimed at supporting women and girls. Australia says the project reflects its ongoing commitment to helping PNG preserve biodiversity and strengthen climate resilience.

The Incentive Fund, one of Australia’s longest-running development programs, is delivered in partnership with PNG’s Department of National Planning & Monitoring and overseen by a board of five prominent Papua New Guinean directors.

Also read