Cema Nasau stole the spotlight in Port Moresby as she netted all three goals in Fiji’s commanding 3-1 win over the Papua New Guinea Women’s National Team during their second international friendly on home soil.

PNG had taken an early lead in the match, with striker Marie Kaipu putting the hosts ahead. However, their advantage was short-lived as Nasau responded before the break with a sharp low shot that found the back of the net and leveled the game.

Nasau’s Hat-Trick Powers Fiji Past PNG in Women’s Football Friendly[Photo by PNGFA]

The Fijian side emerged stronger in the second half, with Nasau adding two more goals to her tally and completing a memorable hat-trick. Her clinical finishing proved to be the difference-maker, giving Fiji the edge throughout the contest.

Head coach Angeline Chua was full of praise for her star forward, highlighting Nasau’s importance to the team ahead of the Women’s Nations Cup next month. Chua also appreciated PNG’s performance and said she looked forward to welcoming them for the return fixture in Fiji.

PNG coach Eric Komeng acknowledged that his team needed improvement and said the match offered crucial lessons. With five weeks remaining before the Nations Cup, Komeng indicated that changes to the squad may be made based on performance and readiness.

This international friendly served as a key preparation opportunity for both teams, giving players a chance to showcase their form and gain match fitness ahead of the regional tournament.

