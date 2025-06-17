PNG Signs Agreement to Strengthen Digital Government Systems

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) has entered into a key partnership with PNG DataCo Limited to advance the country’s digital government initiatives. The Master Service Agreement (MSA) between the two parties was signed yesterday morning in Port Moresby, witnessed by Minister for ICT Timothy Masiu.

Under this agreement, PNG DataCo Limited has been appointed as the official implementation partner for several major components of the Digital Government Act 2022. These include the hosting of all public sector systems on the Government Cloud (GovCloud), the centralised backup of electronic data, and the nationwide rollout of the Government Private Network (GPN).

According to the Department of ICT, all government agencies will be required to obtain official .gov.pg domain names, deploy standardised websites, and host cloud-based services on the government’s leased private infrastructure. Public sector employees will also be issued Microsoft 365 Business Standard accounts linked to the official domain.

The MSA also mandates that all government bodies back up their electronic data through the Central Electronic Data Repository to ensure safety and redundancy. Furthermore, inter-agency communications will be routed through the Government Private Network to enhance security and standardisation.

Minister Masiu said the signing of this agreement marks an important milestone in delivering the Digital Government Plan 2023–2027. He emphasised that the partnership with PNG DataCo would help build a secure, connected, and standardised digital ecosystem across all public bodies.

