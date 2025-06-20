Policeman Charged Over Waigani Market Shooting

A 25-year-old police officer alleged to have fatally shot a woman at Waigani Market has been formally charged with murder. Augustine Kimbut, from East Sepik Province, appeared before the Waigani Committal Court today, where the charge was read out.

Magistrate Paul Puri Nii informed Kimbut and his lawyer that he is being charged under Section 229 (1) of the Criminal Code for the willful murder of Sandy Purel, a 29-year-old from Mendi, Southern Highlands Province. The shooting allegedly took place on May 25, 2025.

Kimbut had been detained at Boroko police cells since the incident. Magistrate Nii has now issued a warrant for his remand to Bomana Correctional Facility.

The court has scheduled the matter for mention on July 22, 2025, at 9:30am. The hearing will determine whether the case proceeds to trial.

The victim’s body remains at a funeral home, while her family continues to demand justice for her death.

