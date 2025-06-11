The integrity of Papua New Guinea’s judiciary has come under scrutiny following public comments by Attorney General Pila Niningi accusing judges of practicing nepotism and the wantok system, sparking a fierce response from the PNG Law Society.

PNG Law Society Condemns Niningi Over ‘Wantok’ Allegations Against Judges [Photo supplied]

In response, the Law Society condemned the remarks as an attack on judicial independence and labelled them “outrageous and unacceptable” in a statement released this week.

It said such allegations amount to political interference and could seriously damage public trust in the justice system and the rule of law in PNG.

According to the Law Society, national judges are individuals of intellect and integrity who are bound by oath to apply the Constitution and laws without bias or influence.

“To imply that their decisions are driven by personal connections rather than legal principle is both insulting and baseless,” the statement said.

The society has called on the Attorney General to withdraw his statement immediately and refrain from further commentary that might compromise judicial authority.

Reaffirming its commitment, the society pledged to stand firm in defence of judicial independence and the preservation of PNG’s democratic values.

