State of Origin: Blues Make Minor Changes as Maroons Shake Up Squad Ahead of Origin II

The teams for Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series have been confirmed, with both New South Wales and Queensland making several changes ahead of Wednesday’s clash at Optus Stadium in Perth.

The Queensland Maroons were first to reveal their hand on Monday morning, naming a 20-man squad in alphabetical order — a move that has left selectors’ intentions unclear until official team lists are released later in the week. However, early indications suggest a significant reshuffle from the side that lost Game I.

QLD Maroons Fullback Kalyn Ponga/Getty image

Daly Cherry-Evans, who started at halfback in the opening match, has been omitted from the run-on side, paving the way for Tom Dearden to step into the No.7 jersey. Jesse Arthars and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki also miss out, while Beau Fermor is replaced on the bench by Kurt Capewell.

Kurt Mann, who served as the 18th man in Game I, is expected to take on utility duties off the bench, with Jack Howarth, Ezra Mam, and Corey Horsburgh among the new faces added to the squad.

Meanwhile, New South Wales have opted for a more conservative approach, making just one enforced change to their starting 17. Mitch Barnett has been ruled out of the match due to a knee injury and will be replaced in the starting pack by Max King. Stefano Utoikamanu steps up from the reserves to take Barnett's place on the bench.

Canterbury playmaker Matt Burton comes into the squad as the new 18th man, replacing Campbell Graham, while Lindsay Smith joins the squad as an additional reserve wearing jersey number 20.

New South Wales Blues squad for State of Origin 2:

Dylan Edwards (Panthers) Brian To’o (Panthers) Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs) Latrell Mitchell (Rabbitohs) Zac Lomax (Eels) Mitchell Moses (Eels) Nathan Cleary (Panthers) Max King (Bulldogs) Reece Robson (Cowboys) Payne Haas (Broncos) Liam Martin (Panthers) Angus Crichton (Roosters) Isaah Yeo (Panthers, C) Connor Watson (Roosters) Spencer Leniu (Roosters) Hudson Young (Raiders) Stefano Utoikamanu (Storm) Matt Burton (Bulldogs) Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs) Lindsay Smith (Panthers)

Queensland Maroons squad for State of Origin 2:





Kalyn Ponga (Knights) Xavier Coates (Storm) Robert Toia (Roosters) Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (NQld) Valentine Holmes (Dragons) Cameron Munster (Storm) Tom Dearden (Cowboys) Moeaki Fotuaika (Titans) Harry Grant (Storm) Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Titans) Reuben Cotter (Cowboys) Jeremiah Nanai (Cowboys) Patrick Carrigan (Broncos) Kurt Mann (Bulldogs) Lindsay Collins (Roosters) Kurt Capewell (Warriors) Trent Loiero (Storm) Jack Howarth (Storm) Ezra Mam (Broncos) Corey Horsburgh (Raiders)

Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series will kick off at 8:10 PM AWST on Wednesday, June 18.

