PNG Police Probing Alleged Misuse of Funds by Senior ICAC Officials

Allegations of financial irregularities involving senior officers of Papua New Guinea’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) are under police review following a formal referral from the agency itself.

The referral, submitted by ICAC Commissioner Andrew Forbes, includes claims of unauthorized expenditure of public funds, potentially breaching the Public Finances (Management) Act 1995.

Police Commissioner David Manning confirmed receiving the referral and said initial inquiries are being conducted to assist the Sensitive Investigations Board in assessing the case.

Manning noted that if the board concludes there is reasonable suspicion of a criminal offence, the case will be referred to the National Fraud and Anti-Corruption Directorate for independent investigation.

He commended ICAC’s commitment to transparency and said public institutions must be held to the highest standards of accountability, even when the scrutiny involves their own staff.

Forbes explained that the referral was made to maintain the integrity of the anti-corruption agency, and the identities of the officers would not be disclosed at this time.

He also acknowledged the support of key government agencies in handling the matter with professionalism and discretion.

