PNG HIV Infection Rate on the Rise, Health Secretary Warns Citizens to Take Responsibility

The prevalence rate of HIV in Papua New Guinea has risen to alarming levels, with health authorities urging citizens to take personal responsibility to curb the spread of the disease. Acting Health Secretary Ken Wai issued the warning while revealing a concerning upward trend in daily infections.

“Globally, new HIV infections have declined by 39 per cent since 2010. In the country however, infections have increased significantly with about 30 new infections, including babies born with HIV, every day,” Wai said.

The country’s current HIV prevalence rate is at 1.5 per cent, well above the globally acceptable threshold of under one per cent. Wai described the situation as serious, noting the increased strain on limited healthcare resources.

A total of 281,807 HIV tests were conducted nationwide last year, revealing that 120,000 people are living with the virus. Of that number, only 54,685 are on Antiretroviral Treatment (ART). The number of new infections surged from 6,500 to 11,000 in a year, while 3,400 people died from AIDS-related illnesses.

“If this isn’t managed, we risk spreading our resources thin because the Government will have to buy more ART drugs,” Wai said. “There are other diseases like malaria and tuberculosis (TB) that also need attention.”

Wai stressed that the Government can only do so much and that 70 per cent of the effort in preventing the spread of HIV lies with the public. He called for community awareness and action, particularly urging all pregnant women to visit clinics to help prevent mother-to-child transmission.

“The HIV-related deaths are not increasing but remain high. What’s most concerning is the significant rise in new infections. That is a real worry,” he added.

Wai called on all citizens to exercise personal responsibility and restraint in their behaviour to help reduce the spread of HIV in Papua New Guinea.

