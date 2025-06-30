PM Marape Commends Bible Translators at PNG Bible Bilum Forum

Prime Minister James Marape has commended the work of Bible translators across Papua New Guinea and abroad during a historic visit to the PNG Bible Translation Association Headquarters in Waigani on Friday.

Speaking at the closing of the three-day PNG Bible Bilum Forum, Marape addressed a gathering of translators, church leaders, and faith representatives from around the country and overseas. His appearance marked the first time a sitting Prime Minister has officially addressed the Bible translation community in PNG.

“I have come here to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the incredible work you do. You are preserving languages, instilling values, and lighting paths for individuals and communities through God’s Word,” Marape told attendees.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the work of both local and international translators, including teams from the United States, India, Australia, South Korea, and Japan. He also acknowledged the contributions of partner organisations such as the Summer Institute of Linguistics (SIL) in Ukarumpa, Eastern Highlands.

Marape used the occasion to reflect on the impact of Christian missions and Bible translations in shaping the country since Independence in 1975. With PNG’s 50th Independence Anniversary approaching in September 2025, he described the period as a time of national and spiritual reflection, calling it a “year of Jubilee” inspired by Leviticus 25.

He also pledged government support to strengthen Bible translation efforts, including a willingness to review policies and legislation to ensure their sustainability and independence. “Your mission complements our national journey of unity and identity,” he said.

As a gesture of appreciation, the translation community presented Marape with a hard-cover Bible and an audio Bible in a local Madang language, underscoring the value of linguistic and spiritual preservation.

Concluding his visit, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of Scripture in shaping national values. “Our foundation as a country is not built on shifting sand. It is built on the timeless truth of the Bible,” he said. “And together, with faith and unity, we move forward.”

