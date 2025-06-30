Eight Chinese nationals are set to be deported after being caught in an illegal alluvial mining scheme involving industrial machinery in a remote area straddling the East and West Sepik provinces in Papua New Guinea.

Their arrest came as a result of a collaborative operation by the PNG Immigration Office and East Sepik Provincial Administration, according to officials. The mining activities were uncovered along the Atomb River near Weliga, Ningalim, and Nagipaim villages in Maprik District, extending into bordering regions of West Sepik’s Aitape Lumi.

Illegal Mining Syndicate Uncovered in PNG ; Eight Foreigners Arrested and to be Deported

Sources within the East Sepik administration allege that local business entities and prominent individuals are aiding what appears to be a well-organized mining syndicate operating in the area.

Reacting to these developments, the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) issued a stop-work directive on June 4, 2025, aimed at halting illegal mining involving heavy-duty machinery across PNG.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and more individuals could face arrest and prosecution in the coming weeks.

read related mining news on >> Pacific Mining Watch





Also read

PNG HIV Infection Rate on the Rise, Health Secretary Warns Citizens to Take Responsibility