PNG Digicel Cup : Mt Hagen Eagles Eagles Shock Muruks in Round 9 Upset

The Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles stunned the ladder-leading PRK Mendi Muruks with an impressive 18-12 victory during Round 9 of the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup 2025. The upset win at John Amban Oval has not only jolted the Muruks’ unbeaten run but also breathed life into the Eagles’ campaign.

Mt Hagen Eagles Eagles Shock Muruks in Round 9 Upset

The Muruks, known for their physical dominance and attacking rhythm, found themselves outplayed by a determined Eagles outfit. Mt Hagen applied relentless pressure in both attack and defense, unsettling the usually composed Mendi side. The Eagles' aggressive tackling and swift ball movement kept the Muruks on the back foot throughout the match.

Key moments came from the Eagles' backline, who capitalized on Mendi’s rare handling errors. With smart kicking options and excellent field position, the Eagles took an 8-6 lead into halftime. Their continued discipline in the second half allowed them to extend their advantage, while the Muruks struggled to convert opportunities into points.

Despite mounting a late comeback attempt, the Muruks couldn’t find a breakthrough against the Eagles’ steadfast defensive line. The 18-12 loss marked their first of the season, though they retain the top position on the ladder with 15 competition points.

This result is a major confidence booster for Mt Hagen, now on 7 points and pushing into the top ten. For the Muruks, the loss serves as a timely reminder of the competitiveness of this year’s competition.





