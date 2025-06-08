Moni Plus NCD Vipers Hold Off Wigmen in Hard-Fought Battle

The Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers outlasted the Kroton Hela Wigmen in a thrilling 14-8 encounter during the second match of the National Football Stadium’s triple header in Round 9. With this victory, the Vipers move into third place on the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup 2025 ladder.

Vipers winger Benjamin Tonny opened the scoreboard early in the third minute, giving his team an initial 4-0 lead. The Wigmen responded through winger Starford John in the 23rd minute, leveling the game 4-all, before center Siki Konden added another try to give Hela an 8-4 advantage before the break.

The second half was a tight contest as both sides defended aggressively. Vipers’ five-eighth Morea Morea Junior dazzled the crowd with a clever solo try to bring the score to 8-all. Minutes later, captain Gilmo Paul broke the deadlock with a decisive try, pushing the Vipers into the lead.

Despite several attacking chances, the Wigmen were unable to claw back, with the Vipers’ defensive unit standing tall. The final whistle confirmed the 14-8 result, handing the Vipers their sixth win of the season.

The win sees the Vipers join the Tigers on 13 points, separated only by points difference, while the Wigmen remain in fourth place with 10 points as they prepare to bounce back in Round 10.

