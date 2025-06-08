Papua New Guinea Football Association (PNGFA) President John Kapi Natto officially launched the first-ever PNG Futsal League today, marking a major milestone for the indoor football format in the country. The announcement was made at the Taurama Aquatic & Indoor Complex (TAIC), where the competition will be hosted.

PNGFA Launches Inaugural PNG Futsal League in Port Moresby





The newly formed league will feature seven confirmed clubs: Hekari United FC, Gulf Komara FC, Port Moresby Strikers FC, United Highlands FC, Sepik FC, Kopr 8 FC, and Phoenix FC. Matches are scheduled to kick off Monday evening between 5 PM and 10 PM.

Mr. Kapi Natto praised the competition organizing team—Paul Isorua, Leo Jakanduo, and Tonga Esira—for their dedication in setting up the new league. He also emphasized that further efforts are underway to expand futsal throughout the country.

During the launch, Mr. Kapi Natto encouraged participation in futsal, describing it as a dynamic sport that improves playing skills. “Futsal is a very interesting game played indoors or outdoors where people can develop their playing skills,” he said. “Many prominent footballers around the world have come through futsal to reach where they are today.”

He highlighted that Futsal and Beach Soccer now join PNGFA’s roster of sanctioned competitions alongside the Premier Soccer League, Women’s Conference Soccer League, and National Youth Soccer League.

“This is a significant day for both the competition and PNGFA,” Mr. Kapi Natto added. “These teams represent the foundational members of the National Futsal League.”

PNGFA aims to ensure the growth of futsal across all regions, making it an accessible sport for aspiring footballers nationwide.

