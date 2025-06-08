PNG Digicel Cup : Lahanis Edge Dabaris in Nail-Biting Finish

The Bintangor Goroka Lahanis held off a strong late challenge from the Gas Resources Central Dabaris to win 22-16 in the final match of the Round 9 triple header at the National Football Stadium. The Lahanis’ solid team effort helped them maintain fifth place on the ladder.

The match began with the Dabaris striking first through winger Bartholomew Evi, giving them an early 6-0 lead. However, the Lahanis responded with back-to-back tries, turning the momentum and heading into halftime with a narrow 12-6 advantage.

Goroka came out firing in the second half, with five-eighth Emmanuel Michael weaving through defenders to extend their lead. The Dabaris' hopes took a hit when forward Willie Maime Bire was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle, limiting their defensive options.

Despite being a player down, the Dabaris fought valiantly, with Evi grabbing his second try to reduce the margin to 16-10. However, the Lahanis responded with another try to keep their lead intact and survive a last-minute surge from the Central side.

With the 22-16 victory, the Lahanis now sit on 10 points, building momentum as the race for playoff spots intensifies. The Dabaris, on the other hand, remain in eleventh place with only five points, needing a strong finish to the season to stay in contention.

Follow latest on >> PNG Digicel Cup News , results and ladder

