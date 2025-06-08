After Round 9 of the PNG Digicel ExxonMobil Cup 2025, the PRK Mendi Muruks remain on top of the ladder with a dominant 15 points from 7 wins, 1 draw, and only 1 loss. Their impressive form is underlined by a strong points differential of +84, making them clear front-runners as the competition intensifies heading into the second half of the season.

Digicel Cup ladder : Muruks Maintain Lead as Mid-Table Battle Heats Up After Round 9

Trailing close behind are the Lae Snax Tigers and the Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers, both tied on 13 points. The Tigers hold a slight edge in points difference with +104 compared to the Vipers' +24, giving them the second spot. Both teams have recorded 6 wins, but the Tigers have a game in hand, which may prove crucial in the coming rounds.

The battle for mid-table positions is tight, with the Kroton Hela Wigmen, Bintangor Goroka Lahanis, and ENB Agmark Gurias all locked on 10 points. The Wigmen and Lahanis each have 5 wins, while the Gurias have secured 4 wins and 2 draws. The competition among these three teams is intense, with only points difference separating their positions on the ladder.

At the lower end of the table, PRK Gulf Isou and Asila Waghi Tumbe are close contenders with 9 and 8 points respectively, still in reach of a top-six push if results swing their way. Meanwhile, the Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles, Enga Mioks, Central Dabaris, and Kimbe Cutters round out the bottom four, with the Cutters yet to register a win this season. With several rounds to go, every match from here will be crucial for teams aiming for finals contention.

