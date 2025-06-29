NAC and Afia PNG Sign 40-Year Lease to Boost Agricultural Exports via Nadzab Airport

The National Airports Corporation (NAC) and Agriculture and Fisheries in Aviation (Afia) PNG have signed a 40-year lease agreement to boost Papua New Guinea’s agricultural exports by linking local producers to international markets.

NAC acting managing director Dominic Kaumu announced that an air freight cargo terminal will be constructed at the Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport in Lae. The terminal will be used to store and export agricultural and marine products, opening up access to overseas markets for rural farmers and fishermen.

“We are linking agriculture and marine products to the international market,” Kaumu said. “NAC is determined to go into partnership with provincial governments, State entities, and private enterprise because we see that it is the way forward for us.”

The agreement marks a milestone for local import-export development, positioning the Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport as a crucial gateway for both passenger and cargo transport. It is the first such arrangement with a local company, setting the stage for increased trade and economic opportunity in PNG.

Afia PNG will be responsible for developing and managing the new cargo terminal and logistics system. This will streamline the collection, storage, and shipment of fresh produce and seafood, providing a reliable supply chain solution for rural communities.

Afia PNG project director Jerry Karl said the initiative would create economic benefits for local producers. “This will enable farmers and fishermen to earn money by connecting them to the world market,” he said.

Kaumu added that the agreement was a key step in transforming Nadzab into a fully functional secondary international gateway. “This agreement signals the beginning of Nadzab’s evolution... supporting our nation’s economic growth,” he said.

