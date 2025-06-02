New Zealand Introduces New Visa Options for Papua New Guineans

The Government of New Zealand has announced significant changes to its visa policy for Papua New Guinean (PNG) citizens, set to take effect from July this year.

According to New Zealand High Commissioner, His Excellency Mr. Peter Zwart, Papua New Guineans travelling to New Zealand under the Visitor Visa category will now be eligible for multi-entry access, allowing them to enter and leave New Zealand as many times as they wish within a 24-month period. This initiative will be implemented as a 12-month trial, enabling the New Zealand Government to assess its effectiveness and impact.

Additionally, Mr. Zwart confirmed that PNG nationals who hold valid Australian visitor, work, student, or family visas can travel to New Zealand using only an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA). Under this arrangement, a separate New Zealand visa is not required, simplifying the travel process for eligible individuals.

In further developments, the High Commissioner revealed that New Zealand will soon introduce two new visa categories under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Scheme, which supports the horticulture and viticulture sectors with temporary workers from Pacific Island countries.

The new categories include:

Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV): Designed for higher-skilled seasonal roles, this visa will be valid for three years.

Surged Capacity Seasonal Visa (SCSV): Intended for industries such as seafood processing, forestry, and meat processing, this visa will address unexpected surges in low-skilled seasonal labour demand.

The SCSV will complement the existing RSE scheme and GWSV by offering greater flexibility to address seasonal workforce needs across various industries.

High Commissioner Zwart noted that these changes align with PNG’s priorities and reflect New Zealand’s continued partnership and support.

As part of its commitment to PNG, New Zealand will also be supporting the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary Celebrations in September 2025. Mr. Zwart said:

“We look forward to our Defence Force contributing in many events throughout September, strengthening our relationship with Papua New Guinea.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Justin Tkatchenko MP, welcomed the visa changes and acknowledged New Zealand’s support for the anniversary celebrations. He confirmed that preparations are on track and will feature a Military Week, during which the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and partner nations will actively participate.





