Papua New Guinea’s telecommunications industry has experienced robust growth between 2020 and 2025, with broadband and mobile network coverage expanding significantly, according to government figures released this week.

PNG Telecom Sector Grows, But Land Disputes Threaten Sustainability

PNG Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Steven Matainaho said the country’s broadband coverage had doubled from 40 percent to 80 percent over the six-year period. He also reported that 90 percent of the mobile network is now powered by 4G, with older networks being retired.

There are now more than 4.4 million mobile subscribers in the country, with Digicel leading at 2.4 million users, followed by Vodafone PNG with 1.6 million, and Telikom with around 400,000.

Matainaho said the transformation was supported by competitive enforcement under the National ICT Act and large-scale investments from the Asian Development Bank, Australia, China, and private stakeholders. These efforts have brought down wholesale internet costs by as much as 90 percent, while NICTA is preparing to regulate retail pricing.

He warned, however, that unresolved land issues are placing pressure on the sector. “About 40 percent of mobile towers are under dispute, increasing operational costs for providers,” he said.

Despite these challenges, the sector is now a key contributor to PNG’s economy, generating K3 billion annually and sustaining over 15,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly.

