Papua New Guinea's Central Governor Rufina Peter has urged the Department of Lands and Physical Planning to expedite the appointment of a Chairman for the National Lands Board, following the recent swearing-in of the Central Provincial Physical Planning Board.

PNG Central Governor Pushes for Appointment of National Lands Board Chair

According to Governor Peter, the full functionality of both the Physical Planning Board and the Provincial Lands Board hinges on the appointment of the National Lands Board Chair. These boards operate under the Physical Planning Act 1989 and the Land Act 1996, which guide the development and land allocation processes in the provinces.

She noted that while the Central Provincial Lands Board was sworn in last year and the Physical Planning Board last week, the absence of a National Lands Board Chairman continues to delay coordinated land development efforts in the province.

Governor Peter emphasized that both boards play a vital role in enabling strategic and coordinated land use in Central Province. She appealed to the relevant authorities to ensure the timely appointment of the National Lands Board Chair and to provide adequate support for the boards to function efficiently.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Lands Minister John Rosso confirmed that the National Lands Board Chair has already been selected by Cabinet. He assured that the official swearing-in ceremony will take place within days, allowing the national board to begin its work alongside provincial boards.

Minister Rosso acknowledged the importance of the boards working together and said the new chair will soon begin collaborating closely with the Central Provincial board to support land development planning.

