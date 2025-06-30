The University of Goroka will co-host the Pacific’s first regional teacher education conference in partnership with Beijing Normal University and UNESCO this July in Papua New Guinea. Scheduled for July 5–7 in Goroka, the event seeks to respond to urgent challenges in Pacific teacher development.

The conference will feature prominent voices from across the education sector, including Deans of Education, institutional leaders, government policymakers, and researchers, all converging to share strategies and forge regional partnerships.

PNG, China and UNESCO Join Forces for Teacher Education in the Pacific . Photo : University of Goroka campus /by Photo by Vinz Sirvana Du/FB

Organisers say the conference will culminate in two major initiatives: the drafting of a Pacific Declaration on Teacher Education and the launch of a Pacific Network of Deans of Education. These efforts are designed to drive systemic improvement and collaboration throughout the region.

Dr Jane Awi, Executive Director of the Somare Research Institute at UOG, said the event’s emphasis is on practical outcomes that will enhance teacher effectiveness in rural and disadvantaged areas. “This is about creating long-term change, starting with training and support,” she said.

The event also builds upon the formal partnership between UOG and Beijing Normal University, which was cemented by an MoU signed in October 2023 in China. Prime Minister James Marape was present at the signing, highlighting PNG’s commitment to international educational cooperation.

Participants will explore solutions to persistent issues like teacher training quality, digital readiness, and working conditions—key concerns for many Pacific nations facing education workforce gaps.

With PNG taking the lead, the conference is expected to set a new standard for collaborative education reform in the region.

