PNG SP Hunters Fall to Dominant Dolphins in 50-16 Defeat

A devastating second-half performance from the Redcliffe Dolphins ensured a 50-16 victory over the PNG SP Hunters in round 12 of the QRL Hostplus Cup, played at Santos National Football Stadium. The Dolphins crossed for nine tries in total, exposing gaps in the Hunters' defense from the outset.

The Dolphins made their intentions clear early, scoring in just the second minute via Dantoray Lui and doubling the advantage five minutes later through Aublix Tawha. With two conversions by Joshua James, they quickly established a 12-0 lead.

The PNG side responded in the 22nd minute through winger Solo Wane, and a successful conversion by Trevor Solu brought them back to 12-6. However, the Dolphins answered swiftly, extending their advantage through Tom Opacic before halftime.

The Hunters’ second try came just before the break via Elijah Roltinga, though the missed conversion left them trailing 18-10 at halftime. From there, the Dolphins asserted full control of the game.

Dantoray Lui secured his second try in the 58th minute, with further scores from Opacic, McGrath, Zacariah Miles, and a second from Tawha. James continued his perfect streak from the boot, sealing the result with a try and conversion in the final minute.

A key moment for the Hunters came when fullback Sanny Wabo exited with injury, forcing a backline reshuffle. Roltinga added a second try, but it was too little too late.

The dominant performance by Redcliffe leaves PNG’s Hunters with much to reflect on as they prepare for their next fixture, still seeking consistency and cohesion.

