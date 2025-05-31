The United States Sports Diplomacy Program concluded its week-long initiative in Port Moresby on Friday, May 30th, with a final engagement at Bomana Primary School, just outside the capital.

The initiative, led by the U.S. Embassy in Papua New Guinea, was held in collaboration with the PNG Rugby Football League and Santos. Running from May 24th to May 30th, the program aimed to deepen diplomatic ties between PNG and the United States through sports.

U.S.-PNG Sports Diplomacy Week Ends with Visit to Bomana Primary School

According to U.S. Ambassador to PNG, Marie Yastishock, the sports diplomacy mission served as a valuable platform to bring communities together and promote shared values. “In the lead-up to PNG’s 50th Independence and 50 years of diplomatic ties, we’re highlighting the mutual respect and common future between our nations,” she stated.

The envoy activities included visits to schools, training sessions with the PNG Hunters and Orchids, and discussions around leadership and health. U.S. athletes Cheta Emba and Andrew Durutalo spearheaded clinics and workshops throughout the program, drawing praise from participants and local stakeholders.

Durutalo, who has Fijian roots and plays professional rugby in the U.S., said he found the experience enriching and commended the collaborative spirit shown by everyone involved. Emba and Durutalo were especially engaged in mentoring youths and promoting positive values through sport.

Santos' Senior Vice President for PNG Stakeholder Management, Wayne Kasou, described the program as an example of sports diplomacy in action. He commended the athletes for their commitment, saying their interaction with local children had been both inspiring and impactful.

The sports envoy program, backed by the U.S. Department of State, aims to build leadership and understanding by linking American athletes and coaches with international communities through sport.

