Fiji’s Cema Nasau scored a dramatic late header to earn her side a 2-2 draw against hosts Papua New Guinea in a thrilling opening match of their two-game women’s football international friendly series. The match was held this afternoon at the PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

PNG and Fiji Play to Thrilling 2-All Draw in Women’s Friendly [Photo by PNGFA]

Fiji got off to a bright start when Caroline Qalivere struck in the 6th minute, putting the visitors ahead. However, PNG responded quickly through striker Marie Kaipu, who found the net in the 9th minute to level the match at 1-1 before halftime.

After the break, the momentum shifted in PNG’s favor as forward Karen Kelepai scored in the 24th minute to give the home side a 2-1 lead. The Lakatois appeared poised to secure victory until Nasau, a New Zealand-based import, rose high in the final moments to nod in the equalizer.

Lakatois head coach Erickson Komeng voiced disappointment over the missed opportunities, saying his team dominated possession and should have sealed the win earlier. He admitted that the pressure of playing in front of home fans may have contributed to some missed chances.

Despite the draw, Komeng remained upbeat and looked forward to Monday’s rematch. He thanked the PNG Football Association for organizing the matches and praised his team’s effort, stressing the importance of improving their finishing.

Fiji coach Angeline Chua credited PNG for a competitive game and noted the need for tactical adjustments before the Nations Cup. She said her players would work on tightening their defense and adapting to PNG’s physical play ahead of the second fixture.

