Tariff Review Underway to Protect PNG Manufacturing Sector: Maru

Papua New Guinea Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru has announced that the government is undertaking a review of tariffs on manufactured products, with the aim of protecting the country’s struggling manufacturing sector.

Speaking at the 8th Customs Business Consultative Forum held in Lae, Minister Maru told public and private sector participants that most tariffs on manufactured goods are currently applied as a percentage of the imported products’ value. He said the importer is responsible for paying these tariffs, which are collected by the government.

According to Minister Maru, the average tariff rate stands at around 5%, though the exact rate varies depending on whether the product is raw, semi-processed, or fully processed. He said certain exceptions still apply to specific product categories.

Maru highlighted the importance of shielding domestic manufacturers from external competition, stressing that such protection is vital for driving economic growth, generating employment, reducing dependency on imports, and enhancing the country’s export potential.

He said the manufacturing sector in Papua New Guinea remained largely stagnant in 2024, despite some signs of potential. He emphasized the need for the introduction of new anti-dumping legislation to counter the influx of foreign products sold below market value.

Minister Maru also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a sustainable and diversified economy by reducing reliance on foreign aid and forging stronger trade ties. He said Papua New Guinea was exploring trade and investment partnerships with Indonesia, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates, while also deepening economic relationships with China and Japan through a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

To further these discussions, Maru invited all forum participants to attend the official launch of the PNG SEZ Foundation Policy on June 16, 2025, and the 2nd PNG SEZ Summit, scheduled to be held at the Hilton Hotel in Port Moresby from August 31 to September 3, 2025.

