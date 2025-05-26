Update on Waigani Shooting: Alleged Officer in Custody

The NCD Police have confirmed that an alleged officer involved in the Waigani shooting of a young lady from Southern Highlands Province, has been identified and is now in police custody. The incident, which occurred yesterday evening, has sparked widespread concern among residents and prompted a swift response from authorities.

National Capital District (NCD) Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) visited the crime scene at Waigani Market to conduct a detailed assessment. Photo by Police Media

This morning, the National Capital District (NCD) Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) visited the crime scene to conduct a detailed assessment. During their investigation, they collected names and statements from several eyewitnesses who were present at the time of the incident. These accounts will assist police as they piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

According to an official statement released by the Police Commissioner, three officers have so far been detained in connection with the incident. Investigations are ongoing, and further information is expected as more evidence is gathered and reviewed.

The public is urged to remain calm and allow the law to take its course as police continue their investigation into the matter. Authorities have reassured the community that they are treating the case with utmost seriousness and are committed to ensuring justice is served.





