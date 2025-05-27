CASTLEFORD head coach McGuire Speaks Out on Rimbu Snub

CASTLEFORD head coach Danny McGuire has hit back at whispers of a rift, insisting young gun Judah Rimbu still has a future at The Jungle – despite being dumped from the squad for a second straight week.

Fans were left scratching their heads as the Papua New Guinea international was nowhere to be seen in last week’s Salford rout – and now he’s been left out again for Sunday’s showdown with Leeds Rhinos.

But McGuire isn’t giving up on the 22-year-old hooker just yet.

“Judah played for the reserves and did a decent job,” McGuire told reporters. “He’s learning. There’s work to be done on and off the field, but I’ve no doubt he can force his way back.”

With Liam Horne staking a strong claim and Chris Atkin offering serious utility off the bench, the fight for the No. 9 shirt is heating up fast. Young Cain Robb is also sniffing around the spot.

In another twist, Castleford have yanked George Hill back from Salford to crank up the pressure.

“Bringing George back is about keeping the standards high,” said McGuire. “No one’s safe. If your levels drop, there’s someone waiting to take your place.”

The message is clear – if you want to wear the Tigers badge, you'd better fight for it.





