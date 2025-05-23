Prime Minister Marape Welcomes First Ever Resident Judge to Hela Province

The Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape visited Tari today to officially welcome Justice Andrew Kostopoulos as the first Resident Judge of Hela Province. This marks a historic moment for the province in strengthening its local justice system. The event took place at the National Court precinct in Tari.

Accompanying the Prime Minister were key national leaders, including Police Minister Hon. Peter Tsiamalili Jr., Police Commissioner David Manning, Governor for Hela Hon. Philip Undialu, Komo-Hulia MP Hon. Daniel Tundipu, and Magarima MP Hon. Manasseh Makiba. The Prime Minister was received by Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika, Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi, and Chief Ombudsman David Pagen.

Justice Kostopoulos was officially welcomed by Hela’s leaders and people on Thursday, 22 May. Governor Undialu expressed deep appreciation to the judiciary for extending court services to the province. To support the new appointment, he presented a vehicle and handed over keys to the judge’s official residence.

Prime Minister Marape, who is also the local MP for Tari-Pori, praised the judiciary’s commitment to justice delivery in remote areas. He reaffirmed his government's support in strengthening law and order services across the country, especially in regions like Hela.

Thousands of people attended the ceremony, many expressing gratitude that cases can now be heard locally. Women in particular welcomed the change, thanking the Prime Minister for his continued focus on justice access for all.

