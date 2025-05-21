SP PNG Hunters coach Paul Aiton has named an unchanged line-up for their round 10 Hostplus Cup clash against the Townsville Blackhawks this Friday, following a confidence-boosting 24-18 win over the Norths Devils.

Fullback Sanny Wabo, who sealed the win last Sunday at Bishop Park with a late try, retains the No.1 jersey, while wingers Brandon Nima and Solo Wane, alongside centres Alex Max and Elijah Roltinga, continue to provide consistency in the backline. Max had a standout performance in Round 9, racking up a competition-high 252 run metres, ahead of Ethan Quai-Ward of Redcliffe Dolphins.

Three Wins and Counting: SP PNG Hunters Look to Extend Streak in Townsville [Photo by PNG SP Hunters]

Jamie Mavoko and Gairo Voro will once again steer the Hunters around the park from the halves positions at Jack Manski Oval. The Hunters, currently third on the ladder, are chasing their fourth consecutive victory despite the short turnaround.

In the forwards, Epel Kapinias is set to increase his involvement after clocking 32 minutes last week. He’ll start up front with Jordan Pat, while back-rowers Murray Connors, Robert Mathias, and skipper Ila Alu combine for their fourth straight match. Hooker Trevor Solu retains his spot after impressing with his kicking, creativity, and control from dummy half.

Interchange options include Finley Glare, Manisa Kai, Seal Kalo, and Zebedy Kip, with Limbi Henry and Manuel Anis listed as reserves.

Meanwhile, the PNG Hunters line-up features: 1. Sanny Wabo, 2. Brandon Nima, 3. Alex Max, 4. Elijah Roltinga, 5. Solo Wane, 6. Gairo Voro, 7. Jamie Mavoko, 8. Jordan Pat, 9. Trevor Solu, 10. Epel Kapinias, 11. Murray Connors, 12. Robert Mathias, 13. Ila Alu (C); Interchange: 14. Finley Glare, 15. Manisa Kai, 16. Seal Kalo, 17. Zebedy Kip; Reserves: 18. Limbi Henry, 19. Manuel Anis.

