PNG Coffee and Cocoa Farmers Encouraged to Tap into Global Demand

As Papua New Guinea marks its 50th year of independence, Prime Minister James Marape is calling on farmers to seize an unprecedented opportunity to profit from record global prices for cocoa and coffee.

According to Mr Marape, Arabica coffee is currently trading above US$4.40 per pound, while cocoa has stabilised at around US$8,000 per metric tonne — levels not seen before. He said these prices, combined with a favourable exchange rate of about K4.13 to the US dollar, present a rare economic opening for rural communities.

The Prime Minister said the strong exchange rate is helping boost the kina value of export earnings, ultimately increasing incomes for households and supporting the country’s broader economic progress.

“This is a sign to farmers across PNG — from the Highlands to the Islands — that global markets are ready to pay premium prices for the high-quality, organically produced cocoa and coffee that we grow,” Mr Marape said.

He urged cooperatives and agribusinesses to act quickly to take full advantage of the situation, stating that the opportunity could uplift rural economies and lead to long-term improvements in living standards.

The Prime Minister also outlined various government programs designed to help farmers benefit from global demand, including agriculture credit facilities, branding support, and improved market access through the PACD Project.

“Our crops are cultivated in clean, natural environments using traditional methods — these are premium features that global buyers value,” Mr Marape added.





