SP PNG Hunters Fall Short in Comeback Attempt Against Blackhawks

The SP PNG Hunters fell just short in their comeback attempt, going down 36-26 to the Townsville Blackhawks in Round 10 of the Hostplus Cup at Jack Manski Oval.

Trailing 24-10 at halftime after a barrage of tries from Edward Hampson, Kane Jackson, Jayden Hodges, and Kaiden Lahrs, the Hunters rallied strongly in the second half with tries from Gairo Voro, Finley Glare, Alex Max, and Brandon Nima.

However, Townsville proved too strong in the closing stages. Hampson completed his hat-trick in the 60th minute, and Hodges scored his second to put the result beyond doubt. Matthew Wright added four conversions for the hosts.





Hunters’ points came from five tries and three conversions by Jamie Mavoko and Trevor Solu. Despite their late surge, the early deficit proved too great.

Blackhawks 7 Tries

Edward Hampson 6'

Edward Hampson 10'

Kane Jackson 14'

Jayden Hodges 20'

Kaiden Lahrs 29'

Edward Hampson 60'

Jayden Hodges 78

4 conversions

Matthew Wright 22'

Matthew Wright 30'

Matthew Wright 62'

Matthew Wright 79





SP PNG Hunters 5 tries

Gairo Voro 34'

Finley Glare 37'

Alex Max 41'

Gairo Voro 47'

Brandon Nima 65





Conversion 3

Jamie Mavoko 39'

Jamie Mavoko 43'

Trevor Solu 67'





Half-Time

Blackhawks 24 SP PNG Hunters 10





